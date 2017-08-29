Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Teens learn Indigenous culture

KORUMBURRA Secondary College has this year facilitated a whole school Indigenous experience with a focus on the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

In the past, students have enjoyed excursions to Melbourne to visit museums and various sights and talk about indigenous culture.

“This year we thought we would try something special, something memorable for our whole school,” English teacher Melissa Neill said.

“We wanted to provide students with a genuine opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture and to proudly share in a complete and balanced perspective of Australian history.”

The college recently welcomed three members of the organisation Cultural Infusion to learn about Indigenous culture, including dancing and face painting techniques.

Traditional: from left, Korumburra Secondary College students Aaron Turton, Jay Walker, Jed Harris and Tyson Fievez learnt Indigenous dance routines.

