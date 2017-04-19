Teens learn on the job

STUDENTS from secondary colleges throughout South Gippsland and Bass Coast are putting their training to use by undertaking placements with local businesses.

The Structured Workplace Learning program is funded by the Department of Education and delivered by South Gippsland Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network.

The program enables students undertaking Vocational Education and Training access to placements as part of their Victorian Certificate of Education and Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning.

An online state wide placement portal has been in operation since 2016 and has streamlined the placement process.

Businesses can access the portal to create placement opportunities, students can access placements from the portal and schools then have less administration.

Students Reece Stark, Peter Gillian and Toby Clifton are undertaking Certificate 2 Automotive one day a week as part of their VET course.

These boys also participate in placements with local automotive businesses where they put their learning to practical use in a workshop environment.

Students participating in VET complete accredited training that can help with future employment and further training opportunities.

Reece, Peter and Toby aspire to be mechanics, so this pathway is a fantastic way to develop their skills and get on the job training whilst they are at school.

Toby said, “The new Trade Skills Centre has amazing equipment and the latest technology for us to work with, and l think the knowledge and skills l learn here will set me up for my career a mechanic.”

If you are a student, parent, from business or the community and require further information regarding the program, contact program coordinator Karena Kerr at the learning network on 5662 5500.