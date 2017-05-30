Teens mean business

LEONGATHA Secondary College Year 11 Business Management students held their market day on Monday, May 22.

Students created a small business idea, planned it and then run it.

They gained approval from vice principal Brad Hutchinson, business management teacher Kate Lafferty and Kate Lew Ton from NAB Bank in Leongatha.

Each student proposed their idea, the cost of production and selling prices, and produced also a break even analysis.

Six stalls operated on the day, with stalls selling homemade cakes and slices, nachos, churros and milkshakes.

Another stall named Fresh Gourmet did a great deal of marketing in the lead up to the day and generated more than $100 worth of sales beforehand.

The only group to venture away from food was the car washing stall and staff lined up to get a cheap car wash.

“They did a great job,” Mrs Lafferty said.

Overall the students made more than $300.