Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Teens mean business

LEONGATHA Secondary College Year 11 Business Management students held their market day on Monday, May 22.
Students created a small business idea, planned it and then run it.
They gained approval from vice principal Brad Hutchinson, business management teacher Kate Lafferty and Kate Lew Ton from NAB Bank in Leongatha.
Each student proposed their idea, the cost of production and selling prices, and produced also a break even analysis.
Six stalls operated on the day, with stalls selling homemade cakes and slices, nachos, churros and milkshakes.
Another stall named Fresh Gourmet did a great deal of marketing in the lead up to the day and generated more than $100 worth of sales beforehand.
The only group to venture away from food was the car washing stall and staff lined up to get a cheap car wash.
“They did a great job,” Mrs Lafferty said.
Overall the students made more than $300.

 

Learning lots: from left, Leongatha Secondary College Year 11 students Issy Pruin, Jasmine Gulliver and Travis Gale sold baked goods during the school’s market day.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21505

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added