Tuesday, June 19th, 2018

Teens thank SES for service

WINTER Woolies Day was an opportunity for Leongatha Secondary College to thank emergency services recently.
The college community dressed in warm winter clothes and gave a gold coin donation to support emergency services.
Throughout the day, the Year 11 Business Management class ran fun stalls and events, including a coin toss stall where participants paid $2 to throw a coin and try and land it on chocolate.
There was also a bake sale and sausage sizzle for lunch.
State Emergency Service volunteers demonstrated how they pull apart a car by tearing off the roof and breaking windows, which attracted a crowd. Some students volunteer at the SES.

Grateful for support: from left, members of Leongatha State Emergency Service at Leongatha Secondary College recently were Val Bremner, Michael Grigglestone (student), Jade Rhoden (student) and Matt Saario.

