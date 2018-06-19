Teens thank SES for service

WINTER Woolies Day was an opportunity for Leongatha Secondary College to thank emergency services recently.

The college community dressed in warm winter clothes and gave a gold coin donation to support emergency services.

Throughout the day, the Year 11 Business Management class ran fun stalls and events, including a coin toss stall where participants paid $2 to throw a coin and try and land it on chocolate.

There was also a bake sale and sausage sizzle for lunch.

State Emergency Service volunteers demonstrated how they pull apart a car by tearing off the roof and breaking windows, which attracted a crowd. Some students volunteer at the SES.