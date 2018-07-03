Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Teens want job security

CAREER options are a priority for local students.
Several Leongatha Secondary College students – representing South Gippsland Freeza – attended the Gippsland Regional Assembly on Thursday night.
Student Amelia Riseley said there needed to be a greater focus on keeping young people in Gippsland – which could only be achieved with more tertiary education options.
Premier Daniel Andrews said whilst no announcement could be made yet, Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino said discussions are ongoing about how to support rural and regional students.
“What’s happening here in Wonthaggi with the senior secondary school is pretty exciting,” he said.
“One of the big topics here tonight (Thursday) was particularly around industry engagement. There needs to be talks with students much earlier on in school about what their career and tertiary options are in this region.
“Making secondary school a pathway to a career is something we are trying to build on. Over four years we will make huge boosts to TAFE funding to ensure there are pathways that are accessible to students in rural and regional Victoria.”
A suggestion made on the night was to include more opportunities for mentoring in industries and to start conversations about industries before students reach Year 10.
The students also discussed the lack of tertiary opportunities with Mr Merlino.
The Star asked Mr Merlino if there was any possibility of further tertiary education being offered in South Gippsland.
Mr Merlino said the government is currently looking for ways to help students study locally, as well as supporting rural and regional students who would prefer to study in Melbourne.

More options: Leongatha Secondary College students Lizzie Harms, Maddie Brew and Amelia Riseley discussed the limited tertiary options available to them locally with Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino at the Gippsland Regional Assembly on Thursday night.

