Tender process goes swimmingly

THE Mirboo North Pool redevelopment is no longer a pipedream for its supporters as the South Gippsland Shire Council has released the project out to tender for construction.
The pool which has a long, rich history of providing community recreation for more than 110 years has reached the end of its serviceable life.
The $3.5 million redevelopment which will be the highest value capital works project ever delivered in Mirboo North, is regarded as a priority project for council.
The redevelopment includes demolition of existing buildings and construction of new building to current standards including dry programs space, family and fully accessible change facilities.
A new learn to swim pool with ramp access and splash park will replace the toddlers’ and learn to swim pools and major modifications to the existing 25 metre pool including a wet deck style surrounds.

Step closer: a digital rendering of what the Mirboo North pool will look like once construction is completed.

