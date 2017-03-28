Tennis grand final goes down to the wire

THE weather was ideal for the Allambee Mirboo and District Tennis grand final; fine and very little wind.

The three sections were all down to the last sets.

Section 1: Inverloch 5.59 defeated Phillip Island 4.57.

What a great final; it was close all game.

A low point was when Bronwyn Williams was unable to take the court and was replaced by Virginia McIntee.

With two games to Phillip Island before the mixed, Inverloch won the first two mixed and had a three game lead.

The last set went to a tiebreaker and Inverloch were the winners by two games.

Section 2: Outtrim 5.60 defeated Baromi 4.53.

Baromi won the men’s sets and Outtrim won the ladies’.

Outtrim had a three game lead going into the mixed. Baromi won the first mixed. A tiebreaker in the second mixed was won by Outtrim, making the games level. Outtrim won the third and the grand final.

Section 3: Baromi 5.44 defeated the Parrots 2.37.

The young Parrots were disappointed with the end result, but experienced Baromi was stronger.

Zara Littlejohn and Tamsin McCormick had a good season in the singles.

On the day, Zara was the winner.

The games were close all day and the last sets decided the match; Baromi was the winner.

Trophies were presented to the winners and runner ups.

Tournament winners were presented with their trophies for tournaments played earlier in the season/

Most games won recipients:

Section 1: ladies’ Nicole Walker (Phillip Island); men’s Justin Krohn (Inverloch).

Section 2: ladies’ Susan Clark (Hallston); men’s Sean Fraser (Baromi).

Section 3: ladies’ Rachel Carlisle (Parrots); men’s Luke Marshman (Parrots).

A barbecue and salads were served and appreciated by members and their families.

It was a good season by all the clubs. Enjoy the winter break and look forward to the 2017/18 season.