The Hills Are Alive – 10 year anniversary

GRASSROOTS Victorian music festival mainstay The Hills Are Alive three day festival is blowing out 10 candles in 2018 and the venue, The Farm at Krowera, is once again set to become the heart of Australian music come March.

The past 10 years has earned The Hills Are Alive a reputation for discovering and promoting Australian bands early in their careers.

“We’d spend the whole year going out to three to four gigs a week, arriving early, watching all the supports and then inviting the bands we love to come and play on the Hill,” festival co-producer Aidan McLaren said.

To ring in the double digits, the Hills’ crew is inviting a gang of past Hills’ favourites and a bunch of new faces to The Farm in 2018: Alex the Astronaut, Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Batts, The Bennies, Boat Show, Boo Seeka, Cool Out Sun, Dear Seattle, Dorsal Fins, DJ Safety, Fossil Fuel, Halcyon Drive, Heaps Good Friends, Horns of Leroy, Jackson Firebird (reunion show), Jakubi, Jamatar, Josh Cashman, Kim Churchill, Luca Brasi, Manchoir, Mike Waters, Playwrite (reunion show), Real Slinger, Remi (with full live band), Saskwatch, Thandi Phoenix, Theme Team, These New South Whales, Timberwolf, Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks, Ziggy Ramo and comedy acts till to be announced.

Before the bands, beers and sold-out crowds, The Hills Are Alive’s co-producers Aidan and Rhett McLaren could never have dreamed the hilly paddocks of their family farm would one day play host to some of the hottest acts in Australian music.

When it all started, you had to know someone to purchase a ticket. Twelve bands played for $100 each to just 330 ‘friends of friends’.

They danced, camped, shared drinks and built the foundations of the totally unique vibe that still exists today.

The Hills Are Alive has gone on to sell out every single show since.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating 10 years. We’ve got a few exciting things in-store for the anniversary edition so it’s going to be a particularly special Hills this year,” Rhett said.

A decade on, the festival still calls The Farm home. And while you no longer need an ‘in’ to get involved, true to its roots only 2500 tickets are up for grabs for the 10th anniversary bash.

Tickets also include three nights of free camping and the option to BYO alcohol. There are licensed bars onsite, including the infamous Edge of the World Bar that is literally perched on a cliff.

People can sing their hearts out in the notorious Mr Mooyagi karaoke tent, try yoga classes, dance in the Tiny Dancer rave cave, play ping pong or field games, or partake in the annual Gumboot Toss Competition.

And don’t forget, as the sun sets each evening, the whole festival pauses to gather atop The Hill to watch the sinking sun. How’s that for memory making.

To celebrate 10 years of The Hills Are Alive, the Hills team will be posting a weekly ‘Hills Flashback’ on the Facebook page, including highlights from previous Hills events.

Past event goers are encouraged to share their own Hills memories, with a free double pass to give away each week.

The three day music festival will be held from Friday, March 23 through to Sunday, March 25 at The Farm, 10 minutes from Loch Village and 20 minutes from Wonthaggi.

Tickets are on sale now at thehillsarealive.com.au

Early bird tickets are $159, first release tickets are $179, second release tickets are $189 and final release tickets are $199, all plus booking fee.

Parents can bring their children. Children’s tickets are $99 plus booking fee for children aged 12 to 17, and under 12s are free. Complete family registration process. People who have ‘The Farmer’s Secret Password’ will receive a $10 discount on every ticket. Less than 500 tickets are left.