The Living End rocks the hill
RENOWNED Australian band The Living End headlined the annual NYE on the Hill concert at Krowera last week.
The band brought their energetic punk rock music to the hill in a show that featured a mix of big name and emerging acts together for a memorable show to bring in the new year.
Held on the McLaren family’s farm, the seventh annual event sold out, with music fans drawn by such performers as Trophy Eyes, Slowly Slowly, Gretta Ray and Birdz.
The concert featured a packed program from December 30 to January 1, with Phillip Island performer Imogen Price one of the last to play.
The boutique music and camping festival was limited to 3000 people, such is its popularity.
