The Web will captivate

A WHODUNIT for the modern age, The Web is a contemporary Australian drama by Kate Mulvany.

Foster theatre company, FAMDA, is about to stage this gripping psychological thriller raising issues of the seductive power of the internet, life in rural Australia, family relationships, teenage angst and more.

Its title could refer to the internet but it suggests the web of lies which turn the story into a gripping whodunit.

The story concerns two teenage boys who communicate via the internet, creating a web of intrigue and mystery.

Travis, the charismatic school captain, is being played by 17 year old Foster resident, Chenneth Weeraratne, who has spent his childhood in the USA and Sri Lanka.

Will Thatcher plays a fellow Year 12 student. Will has participated in the Suitcase Series at the Malthouse Theatre and recently played Mr Cash in The Cocky of Bungaree with Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

The third teenager in the cast is played by Katelyn Hollins, a genuine Year 12 student with theatrical interests involving both Wonthaggi Secondary College and Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

The adult cast members include Jo Street, Andrew Farrell and Evy Nye, all of whom have performed previously with both FAMDA and Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Director Sue Lindsay said, “Although its subject matter is dark, there are many funny moments and universal truths as we see each of the characters striving to find love in various ways.”

Although The Web deals with the internet and has teenage characters, it is neither a geek nor a children’s show. The focus is very much on the characters and relationships, rather than the technology.

The Web was originally commissioned by Albury-Wodonga’s HotHouse Theatre that wanted a play dealing with real life issues in a regional setting.

The play is an absorbing contemporary drama which includes adult themes, some violence and coarse language.

It is suitable for senior high school students with parental guidance recommended for middle and junior high students.

FAMDA is staging The Web at the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre from April 27 to May 5.

Performances are at 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesday, May 2 with matinées at 2pm Sunday, April 29 and Saturday, May 5.

Book tickets via famda.org.au, www.trybooking.com/VAHI, Main Street Revelations in Foster or by phoning 5682 1381.