Theatre teaches bushfire safety

CHILDREN at Toora Primary School have slipped on their dancing shoes in the name of bushfire safety.

The Bolder Bush Beats program, which took place at Toora primary, teaches children about bushfire safety and readiness skills through drama, music, comedy and of course fun.

The program invited children from grades 3 to 6 to participate in workshops led by local musician Nick Fischer. The program finished with a quirky stage performance.

Firefighters from the Toora Fire Brigade attended the performance to show their support and provided an opportunity for the kids to explore and fire truck.

Brett Whittle, the leading teacher at Toora working on the production, said the children enjoyed their intensive drama lessons as they learnt new skills.

“The music and performance was great. Everyone got involved with the project and learnt a lot about fire safety awareness,” he said.

Sian Jepsen, project coordinator for the Summer Fire Safety Initiative, said Bolder Bush Beats encourages students to have conversations around bushfire safety and fire readiness.

She attended the performance and was impressed by the wild and funny student-centred production.

“The story was great; it followed Stella and Dippy who are neighbours. Stella is a superstar in bushfire safety and readiness whereas his friend Dippy is an ill prepared ‘she’ll be right’, local larrikin,” Ms Jepsen said.

“It was a fun day topped off by the kids signing autographs. They were a very energetic group of kids.”