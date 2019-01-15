Thomas McFarlane selected in elite cycling race

Thrilled: Thomas McFarlane, with his new Specialized bike bearing his name and father David, is training hard ahead of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour which starts later this month.

LEONGATHA’s Thomas McFarlane, 20, will ride alongside the likes of Richie Porte and Luke Durbridge after being named in the national team for the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun cycling tour.

This is a big feather in his cap with McFarlane saying it would be a fantastic experience.

“This is the biggest event I’ll ever have been in,” McFarlane said, although he has won plenty of medals for Victoria on the velodrome as a junior.

He is one of seven riders selected in the Korda Mentha Real Estate National Team, riding alongside another top rider from this area, Brenton Jones of Warragul.

He will also ride in the same team as Nathan Elliott who has won the Melbourne to Warrnambool twice.

McFarlane, who raced in elite company on the track as a junior, turned his attention to the road in 2018 and his hard work and long kilometres on the bike has finally paid dividends.

The selection in the tour follows in the footsteps of his father David who competed in 11 Herald Sun tours, winning three stages: Broadford in 1984, Moe in 1987 and Maffra in 1993.

McFarlane said two factors probably contributed to his selection; one was the performance of his team, “InForm tminsight Make” in the National Road Series (NRS) during last year, finishing in second overall. The other was his performance in the Road Nationals in Ballarat recently.

He competed well in the 33km criterium, helping his teammate Jarrod Drizners to victory. He also performed well in a breakaway bunch during the Under 23 road race over 127.6km.

“I spent the day in the breakaway so our team was represented; the peleton caught us with three laps to go,” McFarlane told The Star.

“The second placing in the NRS last year gave our team five selections in the tour and I was lucky enough to get one of those spots. Because InForm don’t run a team in the tour, we have been placed in the national team for the event.”

Teams included in the tour include Mitchelton Scott, Team Sky and Richie Porte’s Trek team.

McFarlane will get to ride on many of the roads he trains on, giving his team a handy advantage come race time.

As the event winds its way through Inverloch, Meeniyan, Dumbalk and Mirboo North, McFarlane will ride knowing where the climbs start and end and where some tactical moves can be made.

“It will be great to ride on the roads where I train under race conditions,” he said.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will once again play host to the 66th edition of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour when it gets underway on the Island on January 30 with a fast and furious 97-kilometre race around the iconic GP circuit.

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari said, “We are excited to be hosting the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Bass Coast at the world class venue: The Phillip Island Grand Prix track.

“A third of the working population on Phillip Island is employed in the tourism industry, and major events are key drivers in maintaining our strong visitor economy.

“Bass Coast is the perfect location for a cycling event. As well as having a great local cycling community, we have amazing views and backdrops, and we love hosting events which encourage and inspire people to get outdoors and get active.

“If you have the chance, head over to the Phillip Island GP track and witness first hand some of the world’s best athletes, battling it out at one of our favourite Bass Coast venues.”

The men’s Thule stage two will also start in the Bass Coast Shire on January 31. Beginning in Wonthaggi, riders will race through Inverloch, Meeniyan, Dumbalk, Mirboo North, Boolarra and Jeeralang Junction before finishing in Churchill.

The tour will run from Wednesday, January 30 to Sunday, February 3 and cover most of the Gippsland region before riders head to the Mornington Peninsula Shire and then finish in the City of Melbourne.

The Herald Sun Tour is Australia’s oldest stage race with former winners including Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, Tour de France Green Jersey winner Baden Cooke as well as the inaugural Women’s Herald Sun Tour champion Brodie Chapman.