Three in a row for Beau



INSPIRATIONAL LEADER: Jack Taylor (left), Vernon and Alex Duyker were satisfied with their team’s achievement on Saturday. The grand final win marks Vernon’s third in a row and solidifies his status as a top Gippsland coach.

HE was sensational as a player, but Leongatha and Gippsland footy icon Beau Vernon may be even greater as a coach.

With the Phillip Island seniors achieving a thrilling four-point grand final win over Cora Lynn on Saturday and taking out their second flag in a row, Vernon has now coached three premierships on the trot.

Vernon coached the Parrots to their first flag in 16 years in 2017 before heading over to take the reins at Phillip Island, where he has now enjoyed back-to-back premiership success, the Dogs dominating in 2018 and going undefeated in 2019.

While it didn’t come easy for the flag favourites, their start to the game was immense.

The minor premiers gained the ascendency from the jump, with Jaymie Youle and captain Brendan Kimber making their presence felt on the ball.

This allowed Jordan Patullo, who had three majors for the game, to benefit up front and the Bulldogs went into the first break up 28-6.

The Cobras struck back in the second term though, as William Thomas went hard at the contest and produced opportunities for Dalton and co in their forward 50.

PI was able to hold firm, and both sides kicked two goals apiece to make the score 43-23 at the main break.

The third term followed the same trend, as both sides battled hard in the testing conditions.

League best and fairest Cam Pederson was beginning to dominate the ruck for the Dogs, but Cora Lynn’s Nathan Gardinear, Heath Briggs and Jai Rout fought hard to ensure their team stayed in it midway through the term.

A wave of Cobras attacks soon followed, but the courageous play of debutant Ben Hamilton saw PI repel attacks and stay strong.

The score stood at 56-42 in Phillip Island’s advantage at the final break.

The Cora Lynn onslaught hadn’t stopped however, and while the Dogs were able to stretch their lead, the Cobras bounced back through Dalton and Tharle, kicking the next three majors to make it a one-goal game.

If there was one quality Vernon had instilled in his team over the last two years though, it was resilience.

After becoming a paraplegic at just 23 years old while playing footy for Leongatha seven years ago, the highly admired figure has had to be resilient for a significant part of his life.

It was now up to the Bulldogs to show they could do the same and stand tall with the odds stacked against them.

The team came together to rebound consecutive Cora Lynn attacks, Hamilton, Jackson and Youle all battling to keep the defence strong.

After some frantic and intense play the siren sounded, and the Bulldogs emerged 65-61 premiers.

The side’s undefeated season will go down in history, and adds another chapter to Vernon’s remarkable and impactful story.

Final score Phillip Island 9.11.65 d Cora Lynn 9.7.61.