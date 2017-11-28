Three rescues at Prom

EMERGENCY services were called out to three separate rescues on Wilsons Promontory at the beginning of last week.

Two men hiking out on the Northern side of Wilsons Promontory were airlifted from a beach near Bennison Island on Monday morning, November 20.

Another two fishermen were rescued from Great Glennie Island just off Wilsons Promontory on the same day.

The next day, Tuesday, November 21 two kayakers were rescued approximately one kilometre off shore from Squeaky Beach in Wilsons Promontory.

The Caulfield North hikers had set out for a two day hike on Wilsons Promontory north side, intending to do a loop and finish back at the Five Mile car park on Sunday afternoon.

Losing their way Sunday afternoon, police received a call at 6.20pm and raised the alarm.

Policed Search and Rescue retrieved the hikers’ latitude and longitude from one of the hikers’ mobile phones.

They were sent a text message with a link to download an application so police could track their exact location.

Getting late, the two men were advised to stop where they were and camp the night in the scrub while a plan was made for them to walk to the closest beach 440 metres from their camp during the early hours of Monday morning.

Victorian Police air wing picked them up and lifted them back to the Five Mile car park where their car was left.

“They obviously didn’t realise how difficult walks on northern part of Wilsons Promontory are,” Foster police leading senior constable Darren Lomax said.

“They didn’t have the best map with them; they probably needed a GPS or a better quality map.”

Two fishermen became stranded on Great Glennie Island just off Wilsons Promontory overnight when their boat broke down on Monday, November 20.

The men were rescued early Tuesday morning by Volunteer Marine Rescue Hastings and brought back to shore at North Walkerville.

The boat stopped functioning due to a mechanical issue leaving them stranded.

The two kayakers were rescued just after 3pm on Tuesday.

The kayakers were left stranded when their kayak sank and the pair, who luckily had a mobile phone with them, were able to call triple zero for assistance.

Thanks to a great team effort from Police, Ambulance and Parks Victoria, the pair were winched out of trouble by the police helicopter and taken to safety.