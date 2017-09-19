Thrilling grand final results on the courts

A Grade

WITH Korumburra Bena undefeated all season, accounting for the Dalyston in both home and away game and Dalyston losing the first week of finals, the Giants came in as heavy favourites.

However, Dalyston thrive on the underdog status and love nothing more than taking on Korumburra Bena in big finals.

The crowd must have known this too, as they were packed in five and six deep around the courts, in anticipation of a great game.

Dalyston came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders.

They jumped to a five to one lead, making much more out of their opportunities than the Giants.

Giants coach Christie Hillberg (GA) opted to make no changes at quarter time, backed her starting seven in and looked to be the right choice, grabbing the first two goals of the quarter but that’s when the momentum swung in Dalyston’s favour.

Dalyston had the Giants rattled and half time couldn’t come quick enough for Giants girls, Dalyston nine up at the main break.

There was expectation in the air that this would be quarter the Giants would get back into the game.

However it was Dalyston who took the initiative at the start of the quarter, getting the first two goals and the lead out to 11.

It was the massive work rate and pressure of the Dalyston midcourt that was keeping the Giants at bay.

Dalyston had a steely look of determination at start of the last, personified by Alana McRae and her repeated efforts in defence and chasing down numerous loose balls.

Dalyston had it in the bag with half the quarter left to play.

Best on court: Jarney Thomas (Dalyston).

B Grade

WITH the Giants giving Dalyston a 35 goal trouncing in the second semi final, it was going to be very interesting to see how they would respond.

It was a fast start to the game, the ball whizzing up and down the court.

The Giants up four at the first break.

The Giants controlled the momentum of the game, doubling their quarter time score to lead by eight at half time.

It is said the third quarter is the premiership quarter and it certainly was the case here; the Giants winning all positions on the court.

It was going to take a big effort for Dalyston to get back into the game and they certainly gave it a shake.

The Giant settled with number of goals of intercepts and the game was well out of Dalyston’s reach, taking the win by 10 goals and making it back to back premierships for Giants.

Best on court: Jamie-Lee Jeffs (Korumburra Bena).

C Grade

WITH Koo Wee Rup causing an upset in the second semi, beating Dalyston by three goals, the stage was set for a Dalyston come back.

The game was a scrappy start; a heavy shower didn’t help the situation, both teams with a number of unforced errors.

The Demons were up one at the main break.

Dalyston started the third with a lot more energy and talk than previous quarters. Dalyston held a three goal lead going into the last.

The Demons crowd was loud and encouraging, sensing their girls needed a lift.

Dalyston made a few goals late in the quarter to give them a six goal winning margin in a very entertaining game.

Best on court: Emma Ton (Dalyston).

U17

WITH Inverloch Kongwak becoming giant killers last week, the question was could they do it two weeks in a row? It was a massive ask; Dalyston undefeated all season and firm favourites.

With the weather finally behaving with the game starting in glorious sunshine, Dalyston starting in glorious form too, jumped out to a four goal lead within minutes.

Dalyston’s Gemma Thomas (GD) was very tight on Millie Sadler (GA). If the goalers missed, Thomas had the rebound. Dalyston had a great quarter and extended its lead to 13 at the main break.

IK started the quarter four goals to nil and finally found some momentum and rhythm. Inverloch pulled back five goals, to go into the last eight down.

Dalyston took the premiership by nine goals and capping off a sensational undefeated season.

Best on court: Gemma Thomas (Dalyston).

U15

PHILLIP Island was definitely the team to beat, having held top position all year and beating Korumburra Bena in the second semi.

The first quarter started a very tight affair, goals with centre possession and both team’s defensive ends doing well to stop the feed into the goal circle.

The Island was up two at quarter time.

The wind was swirling in the second, making the goalers life difficult.

However, Darci Holmes (GA) was on fire in the goal ring, converting seven for the quarter and proving a handful for the Island defenders, the Giants jumping out to a four goal lead early in the quarter.

The Giants up five goals going into the final quarter.

In the end, the Giants ran away to a well deserved win by 10 goals.

Best on court: Darci Holmes (Korumburra Bena).

Results

Grand final

Saturday, September 16

A Grade: Dalyston 34 d Korumburra-Bena 26.

B Grade: Korumburra-Bena 51 d Dalyston 41.

C Grade: Dalyston 28 d Koo Wee Rup 22.

Under 17: Dalyston 33 d Inverloch-Kongwak 24.

Under 15: Korumburra-Bena 32 d Phillip Island 22.

Under 13: Cora Lynn 23 d Koo Wee Rup 22.