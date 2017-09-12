Thumbs up for new bins

BASS Coast’s three bin system has been launched with a positive response from the community.

Residents and businesses now have three bins: a green lidded green waste and organics bin, a yellow lidded recycling bin and a red lidded landfill bin.

In the first four days, 96.94 tonnes of organic waste was collected, with only 740 kilograms of contamination.

This is a contamination rate of 0.765 per cent.

“The contamination has mostly been non-compostable single use plastic bags. We ask people to make sure they are using the caddy liners provided by council, or if they want to use a different size bag these must have the AS4736 logo (compostable bags) and be the same lime green color,” council’s manager sustainable environment Deirdre Griepsma said.

Contamination is picked up at three different stages of the collection process.

The removal of contamination takes time, effort and resources, decreasing the efficiency of the process.

If contamination is not picked up, the compost is not usable, resulting in a waste of resources.

While contamination can be an issue, removing organics from landfill has added four years to the life of the Grantville landfill.

“Removing organics from landfill also reduces the greenhouse gas and leachate produced by landfill into the future. These reductions will result in an immediate reduction of EPA levies, saving the community hundreds of thousands of dollars in the short term and potentially millions into the future,” Ms Griepsma said.

“This saving benefits ratepayers as it allows more funds to be focused on services for the community.”

Aileen Huitema of Wrenches Footwear in Wonthaggi welcomed the new bins said there was still some confusion.

“It can be confusing to know what can go in the organics bin, but I think once people are used to it, it’s achievable,” she said.

“It’s a good idea in the long run. It’ll make people more conscious of the environment.

“As a business, it will be hard to be vigilant. We have a lot of paper in our store though, which can go into the organics bin, so it won’t be so bad. It will certainly get people thinking.”

Council will continue to offer education and answer community questions about the new system.

Information can be found through school and community programs, Facebook, council’s website and information packs available from council offices.

The waste team has also begun home visits to those who are expressing difficulty with the new system to offer assistance, support and advice.

“The low levels of contamination and few enquiries relating to how to use the new system suggests there is a strong understanding in the community,” Ms Griepsma said.

“We are having another Facebook Q and A session this Thursday to help people with enquiries.”

Council has begun collecting old bins and asked the community to be patient.