Posted by brad

Tickets now on sale for Mossvale summer special

COOL green lawn rolls forever at Mossvale Park for Summer Nights on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

One hundred year old trees throw a glorious canopy of dappled sunshade over your picnic rug. You can see the stage from here. You can hear every note. If you were expecting the usual summer music festival panic, welcome to another green world.

The spectacular leafy amphitheatre of Mossvale Park, two hours from Melbourne near the Gippsland coast, is an open secret for lovers of soulful music who prefer good food, local brews and a relaxed circle of deckchairs to the frenzied multi-stage stampede.

Honouring that old school Motown sound and working it into something of their very own, Australian four piece The Teskey Brothers stunned many in 2017 with their gorgeous debut album Half Mile Harvest.

A raw combination of soul and blues, the record has warmed the hearts of listeners everywhere. Following a hugely successful debut tour of Australia through July/August, The Teskey Brothers made their first international appearances in October this year with sold out headline shows in LA, New York and London.

Listening to The Teskey Brothers you’d be forgiven for thinking of Stax Records alumni in Memphis circa ’67 rather than a group of twenty-somethings from the Yarra Valley near Melbourne.

Onstage singer Josh Teskey’s smoked whiskey voice defies expectation, while the band around him holds an irresistibly tight groove beneath heartfelt soulful melodies.

Saskwatch are back with their fourth album, Manual Override – a sonic kaleidoscope where ever-changing soundscapes and colourful patterns neatly evoke elements of neo-psychedelic, indie-pop and soul.

Manual Override marks a special moment for the band as it’s the first time the six-piece outfit have co-produced and mixed their own work, alongside sound engineer and long-term friend Cal Barter in Newmarket Studios, Melbourne.

Manual Override is rich in moods and playful in its progression. It’s a tour de force that consolidates Saskwatch as a band that’s eager to explore, confident in their musical abilities and capable of producing a powerful, timeless album.

It’s experimental and playful nature blends genres and feels liberating, producing a record that sounds earnest, mature and timeless.

Four albums in, Saskwatch have rubber stamped their status as one of Australia’s premier live acts.

Caiti Baker writes songs about what she knows and feels, sings with her soul and unashamedly performs the hell out of them. But that will all be obvious when you hear her music and watch her perform, which will have you either dancing or chilling with a grin on your face.

They play acoustic guitar, electric guitar and upright bass but it’s the two and three part harmonies and varied lead vocals that give The Rechords their individuality and punch.

They are known for their live performance energy on stage and hypnotic melodies and infectious rhythms.

Gates to Summer Nights open at 3pm and music kicks off at 6pm

Tickets online through Oztix and local outlets.

For festival information, go to: http://www.lyrebirdartscouncil.com.au

Ticket prices: $50 concession. $55 adult. Under 12 free.