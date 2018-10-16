Posted by brad

Tidy win for Coal Creek’s Rowena

ROWENA Ashley has won the Dame Phyllis Award in the 2018 Tidy Towns Awards run by Keep Victoria Beautiful.

The award recognises her contribution to Coal Creek Community Park and Museum at Korumburra, where she is park coordinator.

She developed a passion for history, tourism and the community after moving to Korumburra in 2000.

Ms Ashley quickly became a volunteer curator at Coal Creek and shortly after became employed by South Gippsland Shire Council as the park coordinator.

After 16 years, Ms Ashley is still involved in the community and has contributed by identifying the gallery space at Coal Creek for local and emerging artists to exhibit.

She has also been committed to attracting worldwide exhibitions such as the Anne Frank Amsterdam Travelling Museum Collection and the Aboriginal Children from Hermannsburg Exhibition.

Ms Ashley also organised a Chinese delegation to understand better the coal mining heritage of the region.

“Rowena is a wonderful example of how leadership and guidance of others within and outside their community can achieve a positive community outcome,” the Tidy Towns Committee 2018 stated.

On behalf of Coal Creek, Ms Ashley has submitted numerous projects that have seen Coal Creek as a finalist in the Keep Victoria Beautiful Tidy Towns- Sustainable Communities Award for the past 11 years.

Due to this, Korumburra has also been nominated as a Tidy Town for the past three years.

This year Coal Creek Community Park and Museum was awarded The Keep Victoria Beautiful Gift Fund to initiate a new project about children helping Coal Creek examine the health of its waterways and lakes.