Tiger time at Loch Primary

Left to Right: (front) Jaelah Milkins, Principal Tracey King, Layla Nichollos, Pippa LeServe, Phoenix larkin, Geoffrey Lightowler and Amelia LeServe donning their team’s colours with Dan Butler, Dustin Martin, Ryan garthwaite, Kamdyn McIntosh and Jake Aart (back).

LOCH Primary School students were treated to a day of fun last Monday, with superstars from the Richmond Football Club visiting to kick the footy and spend some time with the kids.

Dustin Martin, Dan Butler, Jake Aart, Callum Coleman-Jones, Kamdyn McIntosh and Ryan Garthwaite were among the players who made the trip over.

What at first was excitement at meeting some of their favourite Richmond players quickly turned into competitive energy as the students were put through some drills with the Tigers.

The kids had a blast chatting and having a kick with Dusty and co, and learned some great footy lessons throughout the