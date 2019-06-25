Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 | Posted by

Todd just loves his bird


LOVE BIRDS: Mark ‘Toddy’ Todd and Mr Bean are the best of friends.

FOR local truck driver Mark Todd, the open highway is where he likes to take flight – but it’s always a battle keeping his fine feathered friend, Mr Bean, at home.

Originally from Shepparton, ‘Toddy’ moved to Gippsland in August.

His girlfriend bought Mr Bean, a Sun Conure, as a surprise.

The bird was a perfectly sized offsider for someone who had moved into a unit and no longer had space for a horse.

Speaking to The Star last week in Leongatha, Toddy said Mr Bean was a brilliant companion.

“He’s great company. He’s a bit of a time waster, spending ages mucking around in his cage,” he said.

“He’s been a naughty boy lately because, as you can see, he’s been chewing on my hat.

“I fell asleep at Cowes and woke up with him chewing my hat.”

For the most part Mr Bean is fixed to Toddy’s shoulder, nuzzling into his neck and sometime closing in for a kiss.

He’s the take-anywhere mate for a bloke who likes to ramble. And best of all, he’s not afraid of horses.

“I took him to the Barmah Muster and apparently they’d never seen a parrot on a horse before. That was first for them. That was pretty cool,” Toddy said.

“He’s good company.”

We’re pretty sure Mr Bean feels the same way about Toddy.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29199

Posted by on Jun 25 2019. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added