Todd just loves his bird



LOVE BIRDS: Mark ‘Toddy’ Todd and Mr Bean are the best of friends.

FOR local truck driver Mark Todd, the open highway is where he likes to take flight – but it’s always a battle keeping his fine feathered friend, Mr Bean, at home.

Originally from Shepparton, ‘Toddy’ moved to Gippsland in August.

His girlfriend bought Mr Bean, a Sun Conure, as a surprise.

The bird was a perfectly sized offsider for someone who had moved into a unit and no longer had space for a horse.

Speaking to The Star last week in Leongatha, Toddy said Mr Bean was a brilliant companion.

“He’s great company. He’s a bit of a time waster, spending ages mucking around in his cage,” he said.

“He’s been a naughty boy lately because, as you can see, he’s been chewing on my hat.

“I fell asleep at Cowes and woke up with him chewing my hat.”

For the most part Mr Bean is fixed to Toddy’s shoulder, nuzzling into his neck and sometime closing in for a kiss.

He’s the take-anywhere mate for a bloke who likes to ramble. And best of all, he’s not afraid of horses.

“I took him to the Barmah Muster and apparently they’d never seen a parrot on a horse before. That was first for them. That was pretty cool,” Toddy said.

“He’s good company.”

We’re pretty sure Mr Bean feels the same way about Toddy.