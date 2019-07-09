Toilet ‘officially’ opened



RELIEF AT LAST: Vicki Osborn cut a ribbon to open the public toilet at Leongatha’s V/Line bus stop, joined by Fred Grace, Jeff Osborn and Max Semken.

THEY crossed their legs for more than a half a year to wait for public toilets at Leongatha’s bus stop to be re-opened.

When the door to the well of relief finally slid open, these community advocates celebrated by holding a mock official opening, complete with a ribbon cutting.

The public toilet at the V/Line bus stop in Leongatha opened after being closed for nine months due to power issues and vandalism.

A tireless campaign by Leongatha’s Max Semken, Fred Grace and Jeff Osborn followed, as they were embarrassed by bus travellers having to rush to other toilets in town and risk missing the bus, or left to defecate in the abandoned railway station.

“It’s about time that it was opened,” Mr Semken said.

“It’s pitiful that it took so long. If this toilet had been in the Latrobe Valley, it would have been fixed that day.”

He said the delay had been an embarrassment for the town.

“Bus travellers have come here and they have been unable to use the toilet and they’ve been in all sorts of strife,” Mr Semken said.

“People have defecated in the station and that should not have happened, not in Leongatha and not in any town.”