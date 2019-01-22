Toora phone outages cause Christmas grief

Missing phone: Irene Spooner looks for phone service. Her phone at the Toora Newsagency has been offline for three weeks.

MANY local business and residential landline phones were off the hook for up to three weeks at Toora, leading to missed Christmas trading during the busy holiday period.

The Star received reports that at least four elderly residents from Toora went without a landline phone for multiple weeks in some cases, as of late Christmas Day.

Local businesses that were reported to be affected included the Royal Standard Hotel, with landlines dead as of Christmas Day.

“This was a catastrophe for my hotel, diverting to mobile and walking around with head phones, especially with so many tourists around at this time of year,” Royal Standard Hotel owner Amy Robson said.

“We’re highly rated on the Trip Advisor web site with three Certificates of Excellence, won Best Burger for the 2018 Australian Hotel Association Awards and cannot afford the hassle of phone outages.

“After the Christmas outage, Telstra said our phone service would be up by 6-7pm, December 27.

“It was eventually restored on January 8.”

Toora Newsagency experienced a gruelling three week outage, with owner Irene Spooner devastated by the lack of service during this busy time.

“I have two lines here that are your regular, non-NBN type. They went offline late Christmas Day,” she said.

“Because of this mess, I estimate I’ve lost revenue in order of four figures.

“I had to turn away all EFTPOS customers and could not process V-Line tickets and Citylink passes.

“It’s the worst time of year to have an outage; I couldn’t place any stock orders nor receive calls from associated companies.

“The first repair technician came on January 3 and I was told a part was replaced at the exchange.

“It worked for three hours and then both the land line and EFTPOS machines went down again.

“EFTPOS transactions eventually came online as of January 11.

“Finally, another repair technician came out on January 15 and the problem was fixed. I can finally call my sister as I don’t have a mobile phone!”

Other affected businesses were the Prom Coast Hardware Store, where phones were off for one week; Foodworks supermarket for a week and a half, and the Shearing Shed Hair Salon.

Foodworks supermarket had two spare EFTPOS units that ran off a different network, because of prior outages.