Toora Pool set for splash park


Water play: from left, morning aerobics class swimmers at Toora Pool were Judy Olarenshaw, Judy Bacon, Toora Pool manager Carol Bennett and Maxine Symmons.

CONSTRUCTION of a new splash park will soon commence at the Toora Pool, believed to begin sometime after April following the busy summer swimming period.

The current toddler pool is relatively small in size and the proposed splash park will benefit over six year olds, increasing water confidence.

The splash park was also aimed at encouraging more families to attend and use the pool.

Construction of a new, sealed car park is also believed to begin during winter. The pool has been subjected to washway water run-off during the winter months, due to the downward incline and gradient of the pool grounds.

South Gippsland Shire Council was successful in receiving funding from the State Government towards improvements at the Toora Pool.

Small Aquatic Projects Grants of up to $250,000 are available to improve and upgrade aquatic facilities, seasonal pools and develop new water play spaces.

The Community Sports Infrastructure Fund for Small Aquatic Projects will provide $250,000 towards the project with Council contributing $350,000.

The estimated total cost of the Toora Pool stage two upgrades is $600,311.

Funds become available in the 2019-20 financial year and further discussions will be had with the operators of the pool and committee regarding timing of the works.

Morning aquatic activities remain popular at the pool, with many taking to the pool for a session of water aerobics.

The pool’s normal open hours are 7am to 6pm including some public holidays.

