Toora trump Stony Creek

FROM the first quarter, it was clear that the spot in preliminary final had Toora’s name on it.

Up against Stony Creek, Toora came in ready to fight with its eye on the prize on Sunday.

Toora kicked with the wind in the first quarter, and set itself up nicely for the remainder of the game.

Coach Jack Weston kicked two early goals and Luke Manders kicked three, opening the floodgates for a nine goal quarter for Toora.

Virtually winning all of the clearances through ruckman Lincoln Toner, the ball was mostly in Toora’s forward 50. Stony Creek ruckman Dylan Zuidema battled hard against him, but Toner was unstoppable on the day.

Stony Creek managed to get one goal passed Toora, but the Magpies’ defence all proved to be in form on the day. Michael O’Sullivan and Lewis Ferguson worked well in the backline, and Ben Osborne kept Stony Creek’s key forward Kerem Baskaya to just two goals.

Many of the Lions were already battling the flu, but times got tougher for the side after it lost Nathan Brown to a serious ankle injury in the first quarter. It would later lose George Angelopoulos to another ankle injury in the third quarter.

The second quarter proved to be a little tougher for the Magpies, with the wind causing headaches.

Toora only managed to kick one goal for the quarter, but the defence stepped up to the plate and kept Stony Creek out.

Although kicking with the wind, Stony Creek couldn’t convert and did no damage to the scoreboard before going into long break.

The second half was much of the same with Toner dominating in the middle.

For Stony Creek, Kurt Newton played an impressive game in the back line against the formidable Toora forwards. Toora’s goal kicking pace had slowed since its first quarter effort, but the margin was too great for Stony Creek to make a comeback.

Wellesley Jenkins kicked an impressive goal from out of the pocket early in the third term, which spurred on his teammates. Toora added another six goals to Stony Creek’s one.

By the last quarter, Toora had completely outrun Stony Creek and took its place in the preliminary final.

Toora is at full strength and is going into its preliminary match against the Allies with confidence.

The Allies just missed out on the grand final ticket after a thriller against Fish Creek.

Whilst the Allies are going in as the favourites, Toora has had an impressive season and has been in its best form over the past three weeks.

If Toora comes to Foster this weekend with the same endeavour it has shown in previous weeks, the preliminary match will be interesting.