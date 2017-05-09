Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Toora win in a thriller

THE game between the Allies and Toora has become the latest ‘local derby’ with bragging rights to the trophy.
Both clubs have recruited well and Kael Bergles was the main attraction, having kicked 35 goals in the four games this season.
The game began at a rapid pace with the home side first to score through Cam McKenzie.
Bergles kicked two miraculous soccer goals to give the home a handy lead.
The ruck duels went the Allies way, however late in the term Toora fought back with clever goals to Luke Manders and  then Josh Griffin gathered the spilt mark to snap a goal to see the visitors just four points down.
The second term was again even with Toora using the wide flanks to advantage.
The calm conditions turned very windy and it meant the ball had to be centered for best effect.
A goal by Peter Grant put the Toora side in front momentarily but Bergles was again in the play and with Darcy Atkins and Tait Sabec working hard to give the forwards chances Bergles chipped in with two more timely goals.
By half time the visitors led by just two points however the weather was quickly deteriorating and rain clouds loomed over the Hedley ranges.
The third term saw the best football of the day as the Allies ran and tackled hard to clear the ball from the midfield via Robertson.
Egerton and Jackson Nolan and the reliable Kael Bergles kicked two to put the home side back in front.
A long kick from the wing allowed Cam McKenzie to goal and suddenly the lead was out to four goals.
Not to be denied, Toora went forward with a few minutes left in the term Manders and Jack Weston were able to pull the lead back.
At three quarter time heavy rain fell and conditions became very greasy.
With a lead of just nine points the  home side needed a couple of goals to seal the match however Toora sent extra defenders back onto Bergles and Kieron Byers, and tried hard to keep the ball outside the 50 metre arc.
A 50 metre penalty at the 20 minutes mark allowed Toora to take the ball from halfback to within range. The ball came to ground at centre half forward and a snap by Griffin put the visitors back in front by three points which they kept hold of until the final siren.

Fierce battle: Keiron Byers and Lewis Ferguson compete in the ruck during the match between the Allies and Toora on Saturday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21355

Posted by on May 9 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added