Toora win in a thriller

THE game between the Allies and Toora has become the latest ‘local derby’ with bragging rights to the trophy.

Both clubs have recruited well and Kael Bergles was the main attraction, having kicked 35 goals in the four games this season.

The game began at a rapid pace with the home side first to score through Cam McKenzie.

Bergles kicked two miraculous soccer goals to give the home a handy lead.

The ruck duels went the Allies way, however late in the term Toora fought back with clever goals to Luke Manders and then Josh Griffin gathered the spilt mark to snap a goal to see the visitors just four points down.

The second term was again even with Toora using the wide flanks to advantage.

The calm conditions turned very windy and it meant the ball had to be centered for best effect.

A goal by Peter Grant put the Toora side in front momentarily but Bergles was again in the play and with Darcy Atkins and Tait Sabec working hard to give the forwards chances Bergles chipped in with two more timely goals.

By half time the visitors led by just two points however the weather was quickly deteriorating and rain clouds loomed over the Hedley ranges.

The third term saw the best football of the day as the Allies ran and tackled hard to clear the ball from the midfield via Robertson.

Egerton and Jackson Nolan and the reliable Kael Bergles kicked two to put the home side back in front.

A long kick from the wing allowed Cam McKenzie to goal and suddenly the lead was out to four goals.

Not to be denied, Toora went forward with a few minutes left in the term Manders and Jack Weston were able to pull the lead back.

At three quarter time heavy rain fell and conditions became very greasy.

With a lead of just nine points the home side needed a couple of goals to seal the match however Toora sent extra defenders back onto Bergles and Kieron Byers, and tried hard to keep the ball outside the 50 metre arc.

A 50 metre penalty at the 20 minutes mark allowed Toora to take the ball from halfback to within range. The ball came to ground at centre half forward and a snap by Griffin put the visitors back in front by three points which they kept hold of until the final siren.