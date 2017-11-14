Posted by brad

Top quality silage tipped

SILAGE quality this year is said to be a lot better than last season, but there is loss of it in some areas.

“It’s hard to say which areas are producing more silage,” PJ and NJ McNaughton Agricultural Contractors owner Phil McNaughton said.

“The quality of the silage is really good compared to last year, however we are producing a little bit less.”

The contractors have been collecting four to six bales per acre; that’s 12 bales to a hectare.

Silage contractors always have a challenging relationship with the weather, as it plays such a decisive role in the process.

Mr McNaughton and his team were working in Korumburra last week and Leongatha the weeks before.

They started in Leongatha earlier because the red soil was a little bit drier and they have started on the later country in Korumburra where it is becoming drier now.

“We started in Leongatha areas earlier a few weeks ago and the quality was quite good. Now we’re on to Korumburra and surrounding areas a lot later but it’s still fine quality,” he said.

“It’s certainly still positive. It’s all dependent on the weather and this week is looking good. Hopefully the worst of the weather is pretty much over.”

Plastic wise, PJ and NJ McNaughton Agricultural Contractors have used green, clear, yellow, pink and blue and black is available.