Tough conditions for parkrunners

WITH the mercury already exceeding 20 degrees by the 8am start time, it was shorts and singlet tops all round at Koonwarra parkrun.

Sultry conditions saw 53 participants form a steamy train of colour along the Great Southern Rail Trail for the 59th event and regular local Leo Argento summed it up nicely; “The going was tough, but the tough kept going”.

Nick Argento was first to finish in a time of 20.56 minutes with Sarah Lewis the first female across the line along with her super Parkdog Raven in 22.32.

Congratulations to Keiron Bryant, Jane Frith, Ben Cleary, Dylan Baido and Sue Best who relished the sticky conditions to record new personal bests.

First time Koonwarra parkrunner Jamie McColl reported that Heartbreak Hill was tough at the end but otherwise the course was very good, and he should know.

Hailing from Linwood parkrun near Glasgow, Scotland, Jamie is a vet who is eight months in to his two years travelling around Australia. He recently spent time in Perth and has completed a number of parkruns in the west.

Further back in the field a good spirited walk/run leapfrog battle developed when Kelly and Steve Fuery slowly overtook Pamela Derrick and Charmaine Clifford.

Their positions switched back and forth a few times along with a jovial exchange of banter before Pamela and Charmaine surged ahead and the Fuerys were happy to concede.

Light hearted competition aside, Koonwarra reinforced its reputation as the friendliest parkrun when Bob Robinson’s car was found to have a flat tyre post-event and Steve Fuery, Mark Burns and Charmaine Clifford all kindly offered to change it for him.

Being the friendliest parkrun does have one drawback.

The dreaded Koonwarra jaw cramp struck again, this time afflicting Philomena Smith who talked too much and suggested that Helen Patterson may have been a contributing factor.

While Philomena will make a full recovery, unfortunately the innocent barcode that was accidentally binned by another runner along with a bag of dog poo will not.

No naming and shaming; the Parkdogs are loved at Koonwarra, but the parkrun directors must thank barcode number 25 for its service and apologise that they did not love it enough to go rummaging through the bags of dog poo in the bin to save it.

Thanks go to this week’s fabulous volunteers Amy White, Neil and Judy Langstaff, Joy Morrison, Cindy Smith, Heather Smith, Lisa Riley and Kelly Fuery.