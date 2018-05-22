Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 | Posted by

Towards more energy efficient farms

THE Energy Innovation Co-operative’s information session at Outtrim on Sunday, May 27 aims to support farm businesses in their unceasing search for more energy efficiencies.
Energy and fertiliser prices are continuing to rise. There is help available. Bob Davie will share his experience and his vision to see a zero emissions beef industry. He and his family have an award-winning lifetime’s experience growing Angus at Bimbadeen on Phillip Island. Since 2014 the farm has been a ‘carbon positive’ enterprise. He aims to see his soil carbon sequestration program rolled out across Gippsland.
Participants in the session will also hear how to access Agriculture Victoria’s free on farm energy assessments which provide tailored advice on energy efficiency and generation opportunities.
People will also have a chance to try out the EcoCharger electric quadbike and the Latrobe Valley constructed Grid Edge/ Earthworker Voltswagon, a transportable solar/battery storage trailer.
“We know farmers invest a lot of time and dollars into maximising their efficient running,” coop secretary Susan Davies said.
“There is help available and I’d encourage people to attend, whether they are from big or small farm businesses.”
To RSVP phone 03 5657 3108, email Peter on info@eico-op.com.au or see the website www.eico-op.com.au.

Inspirational talker: Bob Davie and a prize bull on his Phillip Island property, Bimbadeen. Hear him speak at Outtrim on May 27. Photo courtesy Ralph Alphonso/Australian Geographic.

