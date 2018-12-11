Town hits crushing 255 run partnership

FINE centuries to Sahan Perera and Amila Ratnaike have put Leongatha Town in a commanding position against Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL after day one.

The pair added 255 runs for the second wicket with opener Perera powering his way to 170 runs which included 22 fours.

His partner Ratnaike has now reached almost peak form and scored 118 runs which included 11 fours and four 6’s.

Ratnaike was first to fall but Madura Madusanka took over where he left off, making 64 runs. With James Lloyd retiring hurt on 26 and Lahira Jayakody making 33, Town would go on to make 5/461 from 75 overs at a run rate of 6.15 per over.

To say Koony will have its work cut out would be a gross understatement.

Despite the carnage Tom Elliott still managed to pick up 3/89.

Top side Imperials could have the edge over foster in their clash.

Imps made 166 but importantly has Foster 4/18.

For Imperials Luke Rogers was the top hitter with 36, opener Gary Sauvarin made 24 while Kristian Gray was elevated to opener and made 19.

Harvey Griggs was the standout bowler for the Tigers claiming 5/36, taking wickets right through the order.

Imperials bowled Foster’s Graeme Watkins out for a duck and is in the box seat for a win.

The match between bottom sides Miners and Poowong Loch sees Miners very much in the box seat.

After bowling Poowong Loch out for 157, the Miners are already 1/53 and looking good.

For Poowong Loch opener Jacob Bardwell scored 59 with eight 4’s. Colin Knox chipped in with 36. But not enough in the middle and at the tail saw the team pull up short.

Yashas Alwis took 5/50 including opener Magnusson form a duck and Alan Jenkins for just eight.

Miners’ Dinesh Magana Arachchige started well with 26 before being dismissed but opener Cameron Thomas remains 13 not out so have a good archor for a win this Saturday. MDU has the bye.