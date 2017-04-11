Tractors traverse Bass Coast

SOME 20 tractors journeyed around Bass Coast on Sunday morning.

Despite inclement weather, the Harry Ferguson Tractor Club rally went ahead, starting from the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve.

From Wonthaggi, the rally could be seen travelling through Glen Forbes, Kernot, Krowera and Glen Alvie.

Glen Alvie opened its hall for the tractor drivers, where a lunch was catered by the Phillip Island Rotary Club.

The entire trip was around 80 kilometres and – as they were travelling at around 22 km/h – took most of the day to complete.

“The rally is an opportunity to give farmers a day out, and we thank Glen Alvie for donating the hall and the Rotary Club for donating their time,” area coordinator Russell Sanders said.

Tractor dealers journeyed as far as Somerville, Bairnsdale, and Diggers Rest to enjoy the day. Locals from Korumburra, Hallston, Mirboo North and Tarwin Lower were also involved.

Most of the tractors were Massey Fergusons, with a Chamberlain being the special feature.

The club is involved in around seven rallies a year. The Bass Coast rally was the third for 2017, with the club having participated in the Nyora Working Horse and Tractor Rally in the last month and a rally in Hallston in February.

The next rally will be held in Heyfield in about a month’s time.