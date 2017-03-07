Trade cattle rises of 25c/kg stand out

There were approximately 1000 export and 200 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 400 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and operating in a solid market. Quality was mixed with a more limited but good selection of grown steers and trade cattle on offer while there were a few more well finished heavy beef cows without too much age.

Trade cattle sold 5c to 10c dearer for most with some isolated sales up to 25c/kg dearer. Grown steers and bullocks sold from firm to a few cents dearer. Heavy weight crossbred manufacturing steers gained 2c/kg.

Cows sold a few cents cheaper for the heavy dairy lines while the well covered beef cows sold up to 15c/kg dearer with a few younger lots pushing the average. Overall cows averaged firm. Heavy weight bulls eased 5c to 15c/kg.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 339c to 365c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 318c and 360c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 300c and 356c/kg.

Grown steers made from 305c to 336c/kg. Bullocks sold from 300c to 318c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers made between 268c and 310c/kg. Heavy weight crossbred manufacturing steers sold between 248c and 310c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 160c to 211c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 188c to 265c/kg. Heavy weight C and B muscle bulls made between 245c and 274c with the dairy lots between 225c and 252c/kg.

The next sale draw – March 8: 1. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 2. Rodwells, 3. Elders, 4. SEJ, 5. Landmark, 6. Alex Scott & Staff.

Sheep sale Wednesday, March 8 at 12pm (fortnightly).