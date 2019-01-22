Transgender advocate named top young citizen

Youth leader: South Gippsland Shire’s Young Citizen of the Year for 2019, Pete Clarkson (second from left), with family, from left, brother Kyah Clarkson, father Geoff Clarkson, mother Jodie Clarkson and sister Jada Clarkson at the Australia Day awards ceremony at Leongatha Memorial Hall last Wednesday.

A TEENAGER who helped make Leongatha Secondary College more inclusive for LGBT+ students is South Gippsland Shire’s Young Citizen of the Year for 2019.

Pete Clarkson, 15, is the first openly transgender student at the school and has worked with staff and students to help educate them about matters of importance to the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual and others) community.

He is also involved with the school’s School Representative Council, has performed in school musicals and with the intermediate band, and is the drummer with local youth band, Lost in Sound.

Pete helps bring creative events to the area for young people as a member of the South Gippsland FReeZA committee.

“I’m really surprised to be nominated and even more stoked to be the one,” Pete told the audience after being named young citizen at Leongatha Memorial Hall last Wednesday, saying he accepted the award on behalf of all transgender and diverse youth in the region.

“You all matter,” he said.

Pete said the support of his family and broader community was invaluable to feeling accepted.

“My friends have been really great about it,” he said.

“My mum (Jodie Clarkson) has helped me on the journey a lot. It’s been very important to talk about it. Schools especially need to talk about it more.

“People may not be comfortable in coming out so if it was talked about more in schools, that would be great.”

Mrs Clarkson nominated her son for the award.

“You see so many sad stories of teenagers that do not have family support and especially from their parents. They need to love their child no matter what, for who they are,” she said.

“Pete is constantly teaching us. Pete’s always had self confidence. From a young age I had to buy boy’s clothes and boy’s shoes so when Pete came out a few years ago, it was not a surprise at all. I cried happy tears.”

Mrs Clarkson said while parents often think they are the ones who teach their children about the ways of the world, Pete has opened his parents’ eyes.

The other nominees for the award were Eamonn Toomey of Pound Creek for his involvement in Scouting and Riley Parker of Mirboo North for his fundraising for the town’s pool.

The awards ceremony was held by South Gippsland Shire Council.