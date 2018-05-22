Trap shooter claims championship

FORMERLY from Leongatha, Mount Eliza trap shooter Andrew Fiek was crowned the Commonwealth Champion at the Commonwealth Trap Carnival held in Tasmania recently.

Held from May 11 to 13, Fiek won the handicap event, shooting 50/50, the point score event, shooting 150/150 and became the overall Commonwealth Champion with a score of 455/475, 12 points clear of the closest competitor.

“I started shooting on our farm in Leongatha back in 1982 and enjoyed shooting at the South Gippsland Field and Game range at Hallston,” he said.

“I attended Leongatha Technical School which had a shooting elective, where we learnt firearm safety, reloading ammunition and shooting skills out at the Hallston Gun Club.”

Over the years, Fiek competed in inter-school shooting sports at Korumburra, Wonthaggi and Rhyll clay target club ranges.

“I continued to shoot beyond school because I loved duck hunting, but unfortunately the seasons became so short, so I continued clay target shooting to keep up my skills,” he said.

“I enjoy the socialising and the friends I have made along the way as well as teaching new members and juniors to the shooting sport.”

The sport does come with its challenges though, including the cost of ammunition, expensive firearms and “all the travel”.

To date, Fiek said his greatest achievements have been winning the FITASC (Federation Internationale de Tir Aux Sportives de Chasse) 2012 US Open in Minnesota.

“In 2015 I went back to the United States and won the FITASC Grand Prix English Sporting, again in Minnesota,” he said.

“In 2015 I decided to give trap or down the line (DTL) shooting a try and have a break from the Sporting Field and Game discipline.

“This was mainly due to joining the Melbourne Cricket Club Clay Target Club.”

Fiek competes on a regular basis as part of the MCC team in the south east zone of Victoria, which includes clubs from Werribee through Melbourne and across to East Gippsland.

“Last year our MCC team won the Morwell and Frankston zone shoots and the zone series for 2017,” he said.

“My recent achievements in DTL shooting include second place in the double barrel event and third place in the single barrel event at the Australian National Championships at Wagga Wagga in March.

“I qualified for the 2018 Australian National Mackintosh Team.”

From here, Fiek said he would like to qualify to compete on the Australian trap team again in 2019 and possibly the Australian Olympic team in the future as well.

“I also enjoy teaching new shooters and juniors shooting and hunting skills through the State Government’s shotgun education program,” he said.

“The South Gippsland Field and Game Range at Hallston closed down last year but I return to Korumburra, Morwell and Wonthaggi to compete in the south east zone events.

“On occasion, I return to Ryhll Field and Game for a social shoot.”

Shooting can be a difficult sport to be involved in, due to the negative press that often surrounds firearms and gun ownership.

“The sport doesn’t get enough recognition and unfortunately when there is gun violence on the news our laws are always scrutinised even though they are some of the toughest in the world,” he said.