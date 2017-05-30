Truck delivers super savings

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

LEONGATHA’S AW Smith and Sons held a Makita demo day last Wednesday, which included a truck load of specials, demonstrations and giveaways.
The Makita truck was on site, giving customers an insight into the company’s huge range of power tools, accessories and gardening equipment.
AW Smith and Sons is the home of quality products and expert advice.
The team at the store is committed to delivering an unmatched level of customer service and expertise, so its wide range of timber, hardware and building materials also comes with the promise of friendly, personal service.

Sale day: Ryan Hennessy from Makita and Stephen Reed from AW Smith and Sons were excited to welcome the Makita truck to the Leongatha store last Wednesday.

