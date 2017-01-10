Posted by brad

Truck nightmare

TRUCK incidents continue to occur in Korumburra at the top of Commercial Street and Bridge Street, with locals calling for more to be done to keep the public safe.

“This section of the highway is definitely a difficult one and has caused much grief over the years,” Korumburra Business Association president Noelene Cosson said.

Plans to improve the streetscape are not due to begin until at least 2020, with no estimates on how long the process will take from start to finish.

The business association is “advocating for this project to be brought forward for safety reasons,” Ms Cosson said.

VicRoads eastern region regional director Scott Lawrence said, “VicRoads receives many requests for intersection improvements, all of which are considered against guidelines that help us to make well informed decisions to ensure we provide safer and easier roads to use.

“When we assess these requests, we take into account the local environment, the current speed zones in place, the type of vehicles and volumes, as well as the vehicle and pedestrian related crash history.

“VicRoads has assisted the South Gippsland Shire Council with their draft master town plan for Korumburra, and we will continue to work with council on any future improvement submissions.”

The plans to restructure the two streets to make the corner an easier sweeping bend are dependent on funding from the State Government for the project.

The association believes that “there’s money in the budget to get a proper costing. After that we’d like to see it moved forward as quickly as possible,” Ms Cosson said.

“We know that it’s not a fantastic section of the highway… In the meantime people have to drive to the conditions.”

VicRoads echoed the sentiments of Ms Cosson.

“Please drive to suit the conditions, including slowing down to navigate these corners and observe traffic management in place such as reduced speed limits around work zones,” Mr Lawrence said.