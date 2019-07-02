Trudie Horskins is Invy’s Ninja Warrior

Former Paralympian Paul Lake has coached Judie and prepared her well for the Ninja Warrior challenge she is about to take on.

TRUDIE Horskins is well-known for her competitive attitude and is set to take herself to new heights by attempting to become Bass Coast’s first Ninja Warrior.

Being dared by her children, the highly-trained aqua instructor decided she would really test the water and enter the Channel 9 show.

Working at Broadbeach resort in Inverloch, Trudie already had a team of supporters in her ‘Aqua Ducks’ water aerobics class.

Enlisting the help of former Paralympian and manager at Broadbeach, Paul Lake, she worked to develop her upper body and core strength to ninja-like levels.

“Trudie’s got bucket loads of motivation, my biggest job was to help her train sustainably,” said Paul.

Months of training with the help of fellow instructor Mili Painter meant the intensity was a team endeavor.

“I was hanging off things doing chin-ups wherever I could,” Trudie said.

“The local school was a great playground during weekends to hang a swing and jump off and many kids got involved and enjoyed it too.”

Trudie’s motivation was also to help those around her and show them they could achieve their dreams.

“I saw it as a great opportunity to be a role model for my kids and other mums, and of course, to all of the amazing Aqua Ducks,” she said.

Ninja Warriors was a step Trudy took and through her ambition and passion the movement has taken hold of the Broadbeach community.

“Anything is possible if you have a positive attitude on life,” she said.

The show will premier on the Nine Network at 7.30pm on Monday July 8, and the team are welcoming viewers to join them to watch at the Inlet Hotel in Inverloch.