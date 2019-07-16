Trudie’s adventure continues

SEMI-FINALIST: Hard upper body strength training paid off for Trudie on Sunday as she impressively conquered the Ninja Warrior course.



INVERLOCH’s Trudie Horskins will take another step towards becoming Australia’s Ninja Warrior after making the semi-finals of the Nine Network show on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Aqua Aerobics instructor impressed with a strong performance and is thrilled her experience is continuing.

“Ninja is by far the most epic adventure I have been on,” Trudie said.

“Knowing I have put the hard yards in and have been accepted has been the most satisfying part.”

Though the challenge may have bee daunting, Trudie took on a rigorous series of obstacles in good time to book a spot in the semis.

“I was so surprised at just how big, high and far apart all the obstacles were when I was standing at the start and looking down at them,” she said.

Trudie was well prepared for whatever was thrown at her though after putting in countless hours of training and preparation with coach Paul Lake.

The past paralympian put her through the ringer to make sure she was ready for the big stage and it paid off.

“The upper body strength required is huge and was a challenge to train for but I trusted my body to be pushed to its limits,” Trudie said.

“The mental side as well because nothing much can prepare you for the crowd and the adrenaline of the course.”

Despite the hard work, it wasn’t just the training and preparation that got her through the first round of Ninja Warrior.

In amongst the crowd on Sunday night were Trudie’s aerobics class the ‘Aqua Ducks’ and her family which included her two boys Billy and Sam.

Seeing them in the crowd spurred her on to perform at her best and reach the next stage.

“It was an overwhelming feeling of pride when I looked down into the sidelines and saw the glory in my children’s eyes,” she said.

“It was really rewarding.”

The semi-final will air on Channel 9 at 7.30pm this Sunday and there is no doubt Trudie will put it all on the line again to reach the final.