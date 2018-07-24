Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 | Posted by

Turning lanes improving safety

IMPROVEMENTS currently underway at the intersection of Boags Road include the construction of new dedicated right and left turns into Simons Lane and a new dedicated right turn into Boags Road.
The works are part of a $12.8 million package of safety upgrades on the highway between Leongatha and Meeniyan, which commenced in September 2017.
“Traffic will flow easier thanks to these improvements at the intersection of Boags Road and the South Gippsland Highway,” VicRoads director for safe system road infrastructure program Bryan Sherritt said.
“Our extensive package of safety upgrades on the South Gippsland Highway between Leongatha and Meeniyan are on schedule and expected to be completed by the end of the year.”
Other works along South Gippsland Highway include installing flexible safety barriers along the centreline and left hand side of the road, rumble strips to warn drivers if they stray from their lane and sealing the road shoulder in high risk areas to reduce run off road crashes.
The works are part of the Towards Zero Action Plan, being funded through the TAC and delivered by VicRoads.

Work progresses: turning lanes at Boags Road and Simons Lane intersections along South Gippsland Highway at Leongatha South are currently being implemented.

