Turning the tide on plastic

MEENIYAN is launching a campaign this Friday called ‘Turning the Tide on Plastic’.

Kaelene Shervell, owner of Meeniyan IGA, and community member Jenneke Kijlstra-Shone, have been promoting the benefits of reducing or removing plastic bags from stores across the town.

The new bag will be launched this Friday at 4pm at Meeniyan Square market. The calico bag’s design was a result of input from Koonwarra Village School, Tarwin Valley Primary School and Meeniyan Kindergarten, with Tarwin Valley’s design selected for the logo used.

Many Meeniyan businesses have come on board to support the campaign. The re-usable bags will cost $4 each.

“We have them now at our supermarket as well as 20 cent compostable bags which people have been re-using as well,” Mrs Shervell said.