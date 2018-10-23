Twenty second dog championships fun for all

The 22nd State Cattle, Sheep and Duck, Dog championships featuring the top dog challenge and city slicker dog trails will be held at Beloka Farm and Kelpie stud on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 3.

The ‘Top Dog Challenge’ puts handlers and their dogs to the test in four different trials on sheep, cattle and ducks with the best combined score determining the “Top Dog’

The weekend will feature many other activities as well including Open, Novice and Encourage Trials. The City Slickers trials are designed for beginners and are unique to Beloka Kelpie stud.

To be eligible to enter the City Slickers trial you must not live or work on a farm and you must have never won any sheep dog trial before including the City Slicker trial or your live or work on a farm but don’t use your dog and have never entered an encouragement, novelty or open trial before.

Saturday, November 3 kicks off early with the Yard dog trails at 7.30am. Presentation for the day’s events will take place at 6 pm followed by dinner and then the Aussie Dog Idols. Sunday, November 4 and it is another early start with utility trial at 7.30 am. Presentations will be held at 5 pm on this day.

On both Saturday and Sunday Novelty events will be held during the lunch break at 12.30pm and they will include, on Saturday dog high jump, farm agility final and children’s events. The on Sunday the working dog race, puppies on sheep and obedience challenge will be held.

Competitors and spectators can camp on site for a small fee if they wish to do so. No prior bookings required just head over to office to make your payment when you arrive. There will be catering available on site as well.

This is a fun weekend for all the family, including your dog to enjoy.