Twilight series to come to a close

IT would appear the Wednesday night road racing may be impacting upon attendance at the Friday night track racing. Unfortunately next week sees the end of the road twilight series and track racing is scheduled to also finish on Friday night.
However, the club has a come and try session arranged for Sunday afternoon, March 19 at the indoor velodrome at Darebin. All members are invited to attend and try out this fabulous track.
Friday night saw Austin Timmins make a welcome return to racing for 2017.
He has been out of action following the fracture of his road frame some six weeks past.
His times were down on his best and he was obviously in need of some time on the track.
In the one lap time trial he still posted the quickest time of 32.11 sec which was ahead of Oliver Mclean at 33.58 sec.
Mark Bensley clocked a new personal best at 35.95 sec which indicates his time at training sessions has helped.
In the B Grade group, Felicity Waddell rode a 39.45 sec whilst Caleb Murphy rode a 44.10 sec even with trouble with cleats on his shoes not suiting his pedals.
However, the past two Monday night sessions have been lost to wet weather.
Most riders have managed a weekend ride with some doing the Sunday morning race at Warragul as well as the Wednesday night race so their fitness is still intact.
The A Grade warm up scratch race saw a solid pace maintained as Oliver wanted to test Austin’s fitness and the tactic worked as the dash to the line saw Oliver prevail over Austin and Mark.
In the B Grade five lapper it was Felicity taking the honours over Caleb.
The A Grade riders next raced a two lap sprint and Austin surprised the overs with a move around 500m out and the gap he opened up was sufficient to see him win from Oliver and Mark.
The B Grade sprint went to Felicity ahead of Caleb.
A short breather was allowed before the A Grade was sent out for a two lap handicap.
Mark Bensley(120m) made the most of his limit mark to lead all the way and win from Oliver (40) and Austin (Scr).
In the B Grade one lap race, Caleb Murphy (30) held on for a narrow win over Felicity (Scr).
Next Friday night will see riders have a short program followed by a barbecue get together.
Planning for the March 19 trip will need to be done to get riders and bikes to Darebin.

Race return: Austin Timmins flicks his right elbow for Oliver McLean to come through during the 10 lap scratch race on Friday night.

