Two bronze medals at Victorian Country Volleyball Championships

TWO bronze medals were won by South Gippsland volleyballers at the Victorian Country Volleyball Championship held in Werribee on the Queen’s Birthday weekend.
It was a great outcome for South Gippsland Volleyball which was represented by one men’s and three women’s teams.
In the women’s Division 1, South Gippsland played off against Horsham in the finals.
It was a very close game with South Gippsland toughing out each set after losing the first to finally win the bronze medal defeating Horsham 21:25, 25:23, 25:22, 25:21.
The Division 2 Women’s was hotly contested with a very even competition.
South Gippsland met Geelong in the bronze medal play off for an absolute cliff hanger that went to five sets and had the cheer squad in suspense and, finally, jubilation.
Their final score was 25:23, 14:25, 28:26, 28:30, 15:11
Two South Gippsand players also received All Star Seven Awards.
These awards are selected by the referees over the competition for the best players in each division.
In Division 1 Women Kathryn McHugh definitely deserved her nomination as did Natasha Hibma in the Division 2 Women’s.
South Gippsland Volleyball plays its local competition at Leongatha SPLASH on Thursday nights with a new competition hitting off at the start of the next school term.
For more information contact Tom BH 5658 1043 or email korumburravolleyball@yahoo.com .

Team spirit: back from left, Wendy Wyhoon, Jessica Sanders, Steph Kolb, Mandy Fletcher, Caitlyn Allan, front from left, Rienna Pratten, Kathryn McHugh, Sarah Damon and Kristen Sanders made up South Gippsland’s Division 1 team

