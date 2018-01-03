Two drownings within a week

TWO swimmers have drowned at Woolamai Beach on Phillip Island in the past week.

The most recent death was that of a 47 year old Mitcham man on Monday.

The man was seen in difficulty shortly before 5pm but rescue attempts to reach him where unsuccessful.

He was located dead about 20 minutes later.

A statement on Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club’s Facebook page said, “Our members have responded professionally and respectfully.

“Thank you to the members involved in the incident. Our support and LSV’s (Life Saving Victoria) support will continue in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Please keep the family of the deceased and our members in your thoughts.”

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The latest incident followed the death of a 28 year old man from Lalor on Christmas Day.

At approximately 5.30pm, he began to struggle in the rough conditions. Local surfers came to his aid but were unable save him and he was taken out to sea by the strong currents.