Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Two drownings within a week

 

TWO swimmers have drowned at Woolamai Beach on Phillip Island in the past week.

The most recent death was that of a 47 year old Mitcham man on Monday.

The man was seen in difficulty shortly before 5pm but rescue attempts to reach him where unsuccessful.

He was located dead about 20 minutes later.

A statement on Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club’s Facebook page said, “Our members have responded professionally and respectfully.

“Thank you to the members involved in the incident. Our support and LSV’s (Life Saving Victoria) support will continue in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Please keep the family of the deceased and our members in your thoughts.”

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The latest incident followed the death of a 28 year old man from Lalor on Christmas Day.

At approximately 5.30pm, he began to struggle in the rough conditions. Local surfers came to his aid but were unable save him and he was taken out to sea by the strong currents.

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23650

Posted by on Jan 3 2018. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added