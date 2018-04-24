Tyre thief strikes

A MAG wheel was stolen from the rear of a Commodore parked in the Leongatha CBD on Friday, between 5am and 11am.

A worker returned to their vehicle to find the wheel and tyre stolen, and the thief’s spare wheel in its place.

The vehicle was parked at the rear of the Commonwealth Bank, in the laneway adjoining Woolworths, just off Peart Street.

The black mag wheel is 19” and the tyre is a Superia 245/45ZR18.

Anyone with information can phone Leongatha Police on 5662 2285.