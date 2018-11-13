Posted by brad

UK tour for Leongatha singer

A LIFELONG passion for performing led a Leongatha local to the heights of choral singing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October.

About 10 months ago, talented tenor and Lyric Theatre performer Peter McAlpine was given a call from a friend to audition for the Australian Welsh Male Choir with the intention of touring the United Kingdom.

With little hesitation, he tried out successfully but according to Mr McAlpine, that was the easy part and where the hard work began in preparation for the London Welsh Festival of Male Choirs.

He had to learn 50 songs by heart but the catch was, most were in Welsh, German or Latin and Mr McAlpine doesn’t speak any of them.

“It involved about two hours of practice every night after work, watching YouTube video clips and learning the pronunciation. It was fairly intensive,” he said.

“This is by far the biggest singing performance I was ever involved in but I jumped at the chance. I never thought I’d be doing something like this.

“It was quite magical that we were singing in centuries old cathedrals and then performing at Royal Albert Hall with other choirs from around the world who had learned and performed the same songs as us.”

The three week tour of the United Kingdom by the Australian Welsh Male Choir included a performance for Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom George Brandis at Australia House in London.

Mr McAlpine said performing with 900 other choristers at Royal Albert was a once in a lifetime experience.

“We had fantastic support and guidance from our talented musical director Tom Buchanan, the concert pianist Michelle Nguyen and lead soprano Ayse Goknur,” he said.

“With their guidance my voice has improved dramatically. I am able to reach notes I was never able to before.

“Singing in front of an audience of 4000 people was phenomenal. It was also a real honour to perform at Australia House for Mr Brandis and good fun to sing Slim Dusty’s G’Day, G’Day as part of our show.”

Mr McAlpine continues to sing with the Australian Welsh Male Choir from time to time and has since performed at the Frankston Arts Centre with the Victorian Police Pipe Band.