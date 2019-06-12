Posted by brad

Uncertainty fans CFA fears

Uncertainty over the Fire Rescue Victoria plan has led to concern among local Country Fire Authority members.



LOCAL Country Fire Authority members fear a loss of control under the State Government’s plan to bring volunteers and career firefighters together in one organisation.

Indicative of the angst surrounding the issue, CFA brigade captains have been given a directive that all comments made to the media about the proposed changes would needed to be vetted beforehand.

The planned organisation – Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) – would see the effective merger of the Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) and CFA, with ‘integrated’ stations in parts of Melbourne’s and larger regional centres.

The question that is causing most angst among local volunteers is, what will happen to smaller brigades under the plan?

The nearest integrated stations are in the Latrobe Valley and Pakenham, though one in Moe is said to be entirely MFB-controlled.

A senior member of the CFA, who spoke to The Star under a guarantee of anonymity, said the push toward something that resembles the prevailing model in New South Wales – with Fire and Rescue NSW retaining firefighters in bigger towns – would see smaller South Gippsland brigades marginalised.

“Stations in Leongatha, Korumburra, Foster and Inverloch might have retained firefighters,” he said.

“Under the NSW model, the retained firefighters only fight structure fires and the smaller brigades may not even be contacted about a structure fire in their town.

“If we went down that track you could have a situation where there could be a fire at the town hall at Koonwarra and the local brigade may not even know about it.”

It’s this lack of surety about the future role of CFA brigades that is causing most consternation for volunteers.

“It means that the United Firefighters Union has control over who’s appointed where,” he said.

“Currently our staff don’t know whether they’re Arthur or Martha – they don’t know whether they’re going to be reappointed into the positions they’ve got.”

He said under the FRV model control would be held by the MFB, with the union deciding who takes up positions of power.

He said concerns remained about the appointment of people to senior positions who are “unfriendly towards volunteers”.

“Some of the EBA clauses stipulate times and locations of work. Without knowing what’s going on and without any clear direction, no one knows where we’ll end up,” he said.

“In the short term, we’ll operate as we always have – the pager will go off and we’ll continue to look after our local community.”

In the long term, he believed funding could be a major issue.

“We currently already have a big problem with funding in the CFA, because we’re always struggling to get trained staff to train the volunteers,” the source said.

“We operate with numerous tankers and appliances that are 30-plus years old. They’re in line to be replaced, but if budgets get tighter that timeline could get pushed out quite a bit.”

The local member believed money would likely go toward integrated stations, with smaller brigades fighting over the funding scraps.

“As things get tougher and more complicated, there will be less volunteers. If we have less volunteers we’re more vulnerable to bushfires,” he said.

Another local CFA member said he was trying to remain positive about the changes, though he expressed similar fears to his fellow volunteer – especially an expected rewriting of the Country Fire Authority Act.

“Watch this space,” he said.