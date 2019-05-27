Posted by brad

United Australia Party candidate now a councillor

Foster mechanic Matthew Sherry is the new South Gippsland Shire councillor.

THE United Australia Party candidate at the recent federal election is the new councillor for South Gippsland Shire Council.

Foster mechanic Matthew Sherry stood for Clive Palmer’s party in the seat of Monash and is now councillor-elect for Coastal-Promontory Ward.

Mr Sherry won a countback to fill the vacancy created by Jeremy Rich, who resigned to address drug trafficking and firearms offences.

As to whether he felt his tenure as a councillor would be short lived, Mr Sherry said he could not comment until he read the municipal monitor’s report, but he did hope to be a councillor for “longer than two weeks”.

“The first thing we have to do is get through the Commission of Inquiry and then hopefully we will have clear air to move forward,” he said.

Mr Sherry said he was “shocked” by his elevation to councillor-elect as he did not poll well in the 2016 election.

“Now it’s time to get on with the job. When I first started to run, it was because we needed change because the rates were skyrocketing and there was a lack of resources for the outer areas of the shire,” he said.

Mr Sherry said if council was not dismissed by Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek, he wanted help stabilise council and its future direction.

He said his United Australia Party membership would not influence how he votes around the council table.

Mayor Cr Don Hill said Mr Sherry had proven to be a “strong community member”.

“Matt has indicated a willingness to develop progressive change in the shire and we would look forward to working within him,” he said.

Mr Sherry is president of the South Gippsland branch of the Gippsland Historical Automobile Club and Friends of Agnes Falls, and a member of Foster Golf Club.