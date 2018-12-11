Unwanted signs help SES

STATE Emergency Service (SES) units in the electorate of Gippsland South are the beneficiaries of the end of the state election campaign, receiving used election signs from Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien.

He has donated the signs to the Leongatha unit of the SES after the end of campaign activities.

The large election corflute signs will be used by the units to help with emergency roof and window repairs, among other things.

Mr O’Brien said it was a win-win situation.

“I’ve used these signs for both the by-election and now the 2018 election so no longer will have any use for them, but it’s important to recycle where we can,” he said.

“The SES unit was very happy to take these and is pleased they will now have a stock of material to assist with emergency repairs in the event of storm and other damage to local houses.

“Our local SES volunteers do a great job and all local units are always looking for new volunteers.

“I encourage anyone with some spare time to make contact with their local SES unit and sign up to help out.”