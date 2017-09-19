Vernon leads Parrots into third grand final battle

WITH the grand final showdown less than a week away, Leongatha Parrots Seniors coach Beau Vernon is hoping third time is a lucky charm for this team.

Since Vernon took on the coach’s role in 2015, the Parrots have featured in the grand final dance. However, they are yet to take home the silverware.

Vernon is waiting on Saturday with high anticipation.

“I’m excited; finals season is a great time of the year,” he said.

“I’m a Richmond supporter so I’m up and about at the moment. The team has a good clean bill of health and they are ready to go.”

When asked if he believed the team had a shot at taking home the premiership win, Vernon said he would be taking the match quarter by quarter.

“We aren’t looking at the final outcome just yet. We are just going to go out there and enjoy it for what it is,” he said.

“This year has been exciting for us. We’ve got a lot of really good young players. They’ve come up from juniors and developed through to the Seniors. They have great energy.”

Vernon said there was no doubt his coaching technique had changed over the years.

“You learn a lot about footy and yourself (when you’re coaching),” he said.

“The game and the techniques are always evolving, so you’re always going to grow and find different aspects to try.”

Leongatha will be coming up against Maffra this weekend, which has been a strong contender all year.

Both teams have won a game against each other this year, making the grand final the ultimate decider.

In the lead up to the game, Vernon said the boys would continue to train as normal.

Off the field, Vernon has continued to do public speaking, and recently finished his business degree. Between family and football commitments, this time of year has been full on.

“I don’t have any special techniques for juggling it all, I just take it as anyone else would,” he said.

While no decisions have been made as to whether he will return to the coaching position next year, he has enjoyed his time and the support from the club.

To help get the boys ready for the big game, the community is invited to join the Parrots for a club dinner on Thursday night.

It’s $15 for meals and dessert, which kicks off at 7pm.

The club would appreciate the support and to see the community getting behind the grand final teams.