VET provides a head start

VOCATIONAL Education and Training (VET) allows school students to include vocational studies within their senior secondary certificate.

As part of a VET program, students undertake nationally recognised training that contributes to their VCE or VCAL.

VET offers students the opportunity to combine general and vocational studies, explore career options and pathways, undertake learning in the workplace and develop skills to equip them for the future.

Leongatha’s Jared Lovie from JSL Light Engine Repairs participated in VET when he was in years 9 and 10, before pursuing a mechanical apprenticeship.

Jared said being involved in a VET program allowed him to cut down the amount of time spent on the schooling side of his apprenticeship.

“This allowed me to focus more time on the practical side of it,” he said.

While Jared always knew being a mechanic was what he wanted to do for a career, he still had to consider what sort of mechanic he would become.

He said one of the great things about the VET program was that it was applicable to all facets of the trade.

“It gives you a taste of what is ahead and if you want to commit the next part of your life to following that career,” he said.

“I was always passionate about becoming a mechanic, so that wasn’t an issue for me.”

Because he started with the program at a young age, Jared said it also taught him what being in the workforce was like.

He said it gave him a good indication of what it would be like to leave school and transition into actually working in the industry.

“It helped prepare me for the workplace. By the time I started work, I knew about occupational health and safety requirements and had basic tool knowledge. I wasn’t completely green,” he said.

“It can be a daunting prospect, leaving school to go into the workforce, so one of the benefits of VET is that it gives you an indication of what you are going to be facing.”

As a small business owner, Jared said it is nice to be able to give back to the program that gave him so much early in his career.

“I donate time when I can to assist young people who want to come into this industry,” he said.

“This industry in particular is screaming out for young apprentices, so anything we can do to help that grow is important.”

Jared said he would recommend the VET program to anyone who is passionate about learning more about their career path.

“It just gives you such a good indication of what is ahead. It also gives you a leg up when it comes to attending trade school,” he said.

“It is a nice feeling to walk into trade school already competent in certain areas.”

As with all education, Jared said the quality of the qualification at the end is reliant on the work put in by the student.

“Because I finished school ahead of time, I was able to do some additional specialty courses which helped me immensely,” he said.

Jared has had several students do their apprenticeships in his workshop, while his current apprentice Fraser Stefani also completed a VET program.

“We also provide a workplace for placements, for interested students,” he said.